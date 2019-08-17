RPICoin (RPI) Market Capitalization Hits $164,639.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 105.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $164,639.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 847,914,576 coins and its circulating supply is 807,902,640 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

