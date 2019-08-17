Ruff Price Up 0.6% This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, Ruff has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and $253,579.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00269652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01297709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00094557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.