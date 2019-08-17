Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $145.09

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and traded as high as $138.92. Safran shares last traded at $138.92, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82.

Safran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

