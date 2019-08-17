SaluS Price Tops $15.04 on Major Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.04 or 0.00147651 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $5,712.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002409 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,177.98 or 0.99900971 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038231 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000435 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.