Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Viacom were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after purchasing an additional 865,520 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

VIAB opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

