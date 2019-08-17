Sandy Spring Bank Invests $36,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 327,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,923 shares of company stock worth $892,509. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

