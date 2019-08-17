Sandy Spring Bank Sells 500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $2,869,000. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

