Sandy Spring Bank Sells 725 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

