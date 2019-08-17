Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sanofi by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Sanofi by 900.6% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 623.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

