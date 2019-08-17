Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) declared a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Sapiens International has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

