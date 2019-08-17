Saul Reibstein Purchases 3,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 1,294,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 63,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

