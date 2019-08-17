SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,020.88 ($39.47).

Several research firms have recently commented on SDR. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price (down previously from GBX 3,271 ($42.74)) on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SDR stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,711 ($35.42). The company had a trading volume of 256,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,973.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,910.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 19,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,911 ($38.04), for a total transaction of £572,186.16 ($747,662.56). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,153 ($41.20), for a total transaction of £380,976.99 ($497,813.92). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,699 shares of company stock worth $311,694,315.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

