Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Scor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 185,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.43. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

