SCRL (SCRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215,552.00

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, IDAX and Hotbit. SCRL has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00269067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01305937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About SCRL

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

