Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SEB opened at $3,861.13 on Friday. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,434.71 and a 1-year high of $4,743.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Seaboard’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

