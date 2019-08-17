Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Major Shareholder Adam D. Wyden Acquires 3,000 Shares

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Adam D. Wyden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $33,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SIC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,874. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.