Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.