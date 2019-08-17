Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.