Sentinel (SENT) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

