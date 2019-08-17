Sentivate (SNTVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $237,208.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $237,208.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.34 or 0.05037697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047866 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,182,270,515 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.