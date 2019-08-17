Serabi Gold’s (SRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SRB opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.65 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of $38.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.92.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

