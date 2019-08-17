Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,790 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 38.2% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after acquiring an additional 441,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 899,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,059,000 after acquiring an additional 453,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,615,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 236.1% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,630,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,190 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,524. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

