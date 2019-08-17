Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $14.05 on Tuesday.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

