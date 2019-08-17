Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

PFE opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

