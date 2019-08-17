Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $215,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.63.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $530.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $532.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, for a total transaction of $216,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

