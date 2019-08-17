SHIELD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,981.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $499,305.00 and approximately $2,981.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,181.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.01798384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.03005447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00714079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00803163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00053411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00473425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00130529 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

