Short Interest in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Increases By 6.7%

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 14.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ARCE stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.85.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

