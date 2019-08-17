Short Interest in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Decreases By 8.0%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Invivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Invivo Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

