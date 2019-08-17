Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Rises By 8.4%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,231,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 2,059,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $298,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $439,260 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 236,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $290.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1457900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

