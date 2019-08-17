Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Increases By 5.2%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 831,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $709.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 6.96. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth $174,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 137,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 918.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.