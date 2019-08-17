Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Drops By 8.2%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,883,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 10,768,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $39.94 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

