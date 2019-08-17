Short Interest in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Grows By 7.0%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,314,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 4,031,500 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 840,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

YRCW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,543,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,016 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $2.51 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

