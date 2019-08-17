SIBCoin Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $22,140.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,130.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.01808525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.32 or 0.03025877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00716277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00802166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00474896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131255 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,784,467 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

