Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Sienna Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 133.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.44 and a 12 month high of C$20.35.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

