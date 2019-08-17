Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. Sientra has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares in the company, valued at $545,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sientra by 97,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Sientra by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

