Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,419 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.23. 8,179,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,542. The company has a market capitalization of $344.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average is $162.51. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

