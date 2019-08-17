Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 273 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

COP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 5,260,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,979. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.