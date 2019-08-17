Sigma Planning Corp Buys 240 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,415. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Cummins’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

