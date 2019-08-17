Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 251,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. 440,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,062. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

