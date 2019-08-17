Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $571,000. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 273,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

