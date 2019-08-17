Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

