Silver Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EAGL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.18. Silver Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 54,454 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Eagle Acquisition stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EAGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.08% of Silver Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Silver Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL)

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company will seek to capitalize on the deal sourcing, investing and operating to indentify, acquire and operate media or entertainment businesses, including providers of content in the United States or internationally, although it may pursue acquisition opportunities in other sectors.

