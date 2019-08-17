Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,512. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 809,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 147,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

