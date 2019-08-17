SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0072

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, OKEx and Binance. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $296,589.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00267994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.01306374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00094455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.