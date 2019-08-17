Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.00 ($126.74).

SIX2 opened at €79.65 ($92.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Sixt has a 12 month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 12 month high of €119.70 ($139.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €91.97 and a 200 day moving average of €91.18.

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

