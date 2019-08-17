Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($126.74).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €79.65 ($92.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of €91.97 and a 200 day moving average of €91.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Sixt has a 1 year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 1 year high of €119.70 ($139.19).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.