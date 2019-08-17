Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,796,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 53.8% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,925. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.