Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.06.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.44. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$33.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

