SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.23

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and traded as high as $47.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 2,563 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoftBank Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

