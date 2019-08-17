Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 2.4% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after buying an additional 2,396,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,322 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after purchasing an additional 632,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 4,333,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,981. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

